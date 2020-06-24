The Unclaimed Baggage Online Store

Airlines lose luggage all the time, and usually, the lost items manage to return to their rightful owners. But some bags still manage to slip through the cracks, and when they do, Unclaimed Baggage, a retailer in Scottsboro, Alabama, is there to grab them.

For the last 50 years, you could only access Unclaimed Baggage’s inventory by visiting its 50,000-square-foot brick-and-mortar store, filled with clothing, jewelry, shoes, musical instruments, sporting goods, and much, much more from across the U.S. All items in the store have already gone through a 90-day tracing period by the airline, so if the items are still unclaimed after three months, Unclaimed Baggage purchases them and resells them to the public.

And now, Unclaimed Baggage has launched an online shopping experience so anyone can peruse the many treasures the store has.

Click Here to see more.