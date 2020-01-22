The Top Things We Ask Our Voice Assistants

Here are the top things we ask Alexa and Siri...

January 22, 2020
A team of researchers recently talked to 1,000 people who use voice assistants like Alexa and Siri at least once a week.  Here are the top ten things we use them for . . .

1.  To ask a random question or find out a fact.

2.  Check the weather.

3.  Listen to music.

4.  Check the news.

5.  Make calls.

6.  Set alarms and reminders.

7.  Search the Internet.

8.  Send text messages.

9.  Check travel information.

10.  Ask them to tell you a joke, or entertain you. 

