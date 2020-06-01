The Summer Events People Have Canceled

Most people's summer plans look a bit different this year.

The average person says they've already had to cancel FOUR things they were planning to do. Here are the 10 most common summer events we're canceling...

1. Trips to the beach.

2. Vacations.

3. Parties.

4. Birthday celebrations.

5. Family reunions.

6. Something for your own birthday.

7. Cookouts.

8. Work trips.

9. Going to a concert.

10. Moving.

Click Here to see more.