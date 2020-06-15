The Real Names Of Some Celebrities
Do you know these celebrities' REAL NAMES?
June 15, 2020
1. Halsey: Ashley Nicolette Frangipane
2. Rihanna: Robyn Rihanna Fenty
3. Lady Gaga: Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta
4. Camila Cabello: Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao
5. Kevin Jonas: Paul Kevin Jonas the Second
6. Reese Witherspoon: Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon
7. Bruno Mars: Peter Gene Hernandez
8. Whoopi Goldberg: Caryn Elaine Johnson
9. Grimes: Claire Elise Boucher
10. Lizzo: Melissa Viviane Jefferson
11. Lucy Hale: Karen Lucille Hale
12. Spike Lee: Shelton Jackson Lee
13. Elton John: Reginald Kenneth Dwight
14. Lana Del Rey: Elizabeth "Lizzie" Woolridge Grant
15. Kit Harington: Christopher Catesby Harington
