The Real Names Of Some Celebrities

Do you know these celebrities' real names?

1. Halsey: Ashley Nicolette Frangipane

2. Rihanna: Robyn Rihanna Fenty

3. Lady Gaga: Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta

4. Camila Cabello: Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao

5. Kevin Jonas: Paul Kevin Jonas the Second

6. Reese Witherspoon: Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon

7. Bruno Mars: Peter Gene Hernandez

8. Whoopi Goldberg: Caryn Elaine Johnson

9. Grimes: Claire Elise Boucher

10. Lizzo: Melissa Viviane Jefferson

11. Lucy Hale: Karen Lucille Hale

12. Spike Lee: Shelton Jackson Lee

13. Elton John: Reginald Kenneth Dwight

14. Lana Del Rey: Elizabeth "Lizzie" Woolridge Grant

15. Kit Harington: Christopher Catesby Harington

Click Here to see more.