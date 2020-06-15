The Real Names Of Some Celebrities

Do you know these celebrities' REAL NAMES?

June 15, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
Halsey

(Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Do you know these celebrities' real names?

1.  Halsey:  Ashley Nicolette Frangipane

2.  Rihanna:  Robyn Rihanna Fenty

3.  Lady Gaga:  Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta

4.  Camila Cabello:  Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao

5.  Kevin Jonas:  Paul Kevin Jonas the Second

6.  Reese Witherspoon:  Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon

7.  Bruno Mars:  Peter Gene Hernandez

8.  Whoopi Goldberg:  Caryn Elaine Johnson

9.  Grimes:  Claire Elise Boucher

10.  Lizzo:  Melissa Viviane Jefferson

11.  Lucy Hale:  Karen Lucille Hale

12.  Spike Lee:  Shelton Jackson Lee

13.  Elton John:  Reginald Kenneth Dwight

14.  Lana Del Rey:  Elizabeth "Lizzie" Woolridge Grant

15.  Kit Harington:  Christopher Catesby Harington

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
celebrities
real
names
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim
famous