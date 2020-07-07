The Quarantine Cleaning Personalities

Identifying your quarantine cleaning personality can help you become a more efficient CLEANER. Here are the FIVE types...

1. The Stress Cleaner

Maybe quarantine life has you bored. Maybe you’re looking for a constructive distraction to keep your mind off, uh, the state of things. Maybe your therapist told you to hunker down and focus on the things you *can* control, which happens to include the state of your kitchen floors. Either way, you’re channeling all that pent-up, anxious energy into cleaning and organizing your space—and you’re not just cleaning more; you’re cleaning better.

2. The “I Need Space” Cleaner

Like the Stress Cleaner, you’re finding yourself cleaning your space more or to a higher standard than pre-quarantine. (Don’t forget those nooks and crannies!) But your motivation for spending all weekend re-organizing your pantry isn’t to stave off stress—at least not by distracting yourself from anxious thoughts. Instead, now that you’re home more than you’ve ever been before, you’re focused on creating a serene space to live, work, and play. Simply put, you need space.

3. The “Can’t Even” Cleaner

Glued to the couch without any motivation to clean? No spare minutes to invest in wiping down your oven when you’re trying to juggle remote work with parenting little kids? Just straight up tired? If you’re noticing yourself becoming more lax toward all things cleaning due to lack of motivation or energy, you might be a “can’t even” cleaner.

4. The People Pleaser Cleaner

For you, there’s nothing that motivates decluttering and deep cleaning more than having people over. Maybe your pre-pandemic cleaning pattern went like this: don’t clean… don’t clean… don’t clean… host a gathering… then spend the whole day leading up to the gathering cleaning up as an act of hospitality. With social distancing in full effect, though, the most important trigger for your cleaning routine is probably gone—which means you might be living in a state of disarray.

5. The Tight Quarters Cleaner

In the hustle and bustle of everyday, non-pandemic life, you maybe didn’t feel so passionately about the toilet seat being left up or the dishes piled up in the sink. (Or maybe, back then, these irritating things just weren’t happening so much.) Either way, now that everybody’s under the same roof for the indefinite future, you’re feeling the strain of a crowded house that won’t clean itself—and you’re more than likely taking care of it yourself.

