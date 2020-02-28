The New Judges On "America's Got Talent"

GABRIELLE UNION and JULIANNE HOUGH only lasted one season at "America's Got Talent" with Gabrielle claiming she was fired for complaining about a toxic and racist workplace environment.

Yesterday, the show announced their replacements. SOFIA VERGARA from "Modern Family" will join SIMON COWELL and HOWIE MANDEL along with HEIDI KLUM, who's coming back after taking one season off.

Heidi never really left, she's been judging the spin-off "America's Got Talent: The Champions". By the way, the investigation into Gabrielle Union's claims was supposed to wrap up last month, but if it did, the results weren't made public.

