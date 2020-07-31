The MTV Video Music Awards Nominees For 2020

The nominees for the "MTV Video Music Awards" were announced, and Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead with nine. Billie Eilish and The Weeknd are next with six apiece.

The Video of the Year nominees are: "Everything I Wanted" by Billie Eilish, "Godzilla" by Eminem and Juice Wrld, "Life Is Good" by Future and Drake, "Rain on Me" by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, "The Man" by Taylor Swift, and "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd.

I don't know if the "VMAs" are a big enough deal for people to be upset over "snubs," but those who didn't get any love in the major categories include Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, and Selena Gomez.

Voting is now open at VMA.MTV.com. The ceremony will happen on Sunday, August 30th at the Barclays Center in New York City.

It's unclear what that will look like in the age of COVID-19... All they're saying is that it'll happen with "limited or no audience," and that there will be "performances from iconic locations across the five boroughs" to celebrate New York City.

Here are the "VMA" categories you probably care most about:

Video of the Year:

Billie Eilish, "Everything I Wanted"

Eminem and Juice Wrld, "Godzilla"

Future and Drake, "Life Is Good"

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"

Taylor Swift, "The Man"

The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Artist of the Year:

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Best New Artist:

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

Yungblud

Best Pop Video:

BTS, "On"

Halsey, "You Should Be Sad"

Jonas Brothers, "What a Man Gotta Do"

Justin Bieber and Quavo, "Intentions"

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"

Taylor Swift, "Lover"

Best Hip-Hop Video:

DaBaby, "Bop"

Eminem and Juice Wrld, "Godzilla"

Future and Drake, "Life Is Good"

Megan Thee Stallion, "Savage"

Roddy Ricch, "The Box"

Travis Scott, "Highest in the Room"

Best R&B Video:

Alicia Keys, "Underdog"

Chloe x Halle, "Do It"

H.E.R. and YG, "Slide"

Khalid and Summer Walker, "Eleven"

Lizzo, "Cuz I Love You"

The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Best Rock Video:

Blink-182, "Happy Days"

Coldplay, "Orphans"

Evanescence, "Wasted on You"

Fall Out Boy and Wyclef Jean, "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)"

Green Day, "Oh Yeah!"

The Killers, "Caution"

Best Alternative Video:

The 1975, "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)"

All Time Low, "Some Kind of Disaster"

Finneas, "Let's Fall in Love for the Night"

Lana Del Rey, "Doin' Time"

Machine Gun Kelly, "Bloody Valentine"

Twenty One Pilots, "Level of Concern"

Best Collaboration:

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, "Stuck with U"

Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin, "RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)"

Ed Sheeran and Khalid, "Beautiful People"

Future and Drake, "Life Is Good"

Karol G and Nicki Minaj, "Tusa"

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"

Best Video for Good, which is a new category recognizing positive messaging:

Anderson .Paak, "Lockdown"

Billie Eilish, "All the Good Girls Go to Hell"

Demi Lovato, "I Love Me"

H.E.R., "I Can't Breathe"

Lil Baby, "The Bigger Picture"

Taylor Swift, "The Man"

