The Motel From 'THE Creek' Is Going Up For Sale

TThe Rosebud Motel from "THE Creek" is going up for sale next month.

The building WAS once a functioning motel in Orangeville, Ontario, Canada, which is about an hour west of downtown Toronto.

The current owner has had it since 2011. He's mostly used it to house students in his basketball academy. Denver Nuggets player Jamal Murray lived there for two years while attending the school.

He's also rented out rooms on Airbnb, and of course the show has rented the place for a month at a time since 2015. It's still unclear how much he's looking to get for it.

