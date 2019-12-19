The Most-Watched Primetime TV Events Of The Past Decade

The most-watched primetime events of the last decade were ALL Super Bowls. And they all attracted more than 100 million viewers EXCEPT for this year's Super Bowl 53, where the Patriots beat the Rams 13 to 3.

"Only" 98.5 million people watched that one.

The Top 28 primetime events of the decade were either NFL games or political broadcasts, like debates or state of the union addresses. The 2014 Oscars broke that cycle at #29.

As for episodes of a regular TV series, one didn't make the list until #40. But it makes sense when you realize that it aired on February 7th, 2010 right after the Super Bowl.

Four of the Top 10 TV episodes were post-Super Bowl broadcasts.

Here's the List:

1. "Undercover Boss" (CBS), February 7th, 2010 . . . 38.7 million viewers. (Aired post-Super Bowl)

2. "The Voice" (NBC), February 5th, 2012 . . . 37.6 million. (Aired post-Super Bowl.)

3. "American Idol" (Fox), January 12th, 2010 . . . 30 million.

4. "American Idol", May 25th, 2011 . . . 29.3 million.

5. "Two and a Half Men" (CBS), September 19th, 2011 . . . 28.7 million.

6. "American Idol", February 9th, 2010 . . . 27.9 million.

7. "This Is Us" (NBC), February 4th, 2018 . . . 27 million. (Aired post-Super Bowl.)

8. "American Idol", January 20th, 2010 . . . 26.9 million

9. "Glee" (Fox), February 6th, 2011 . . . 26.8 million. (Aired post-Super Bowl.)

10. "American Idol", January 13th, 2010 . . . 26.4 million

