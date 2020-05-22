The Most Watched Network Shows Of The 2019-2020 Season

The 2019-2020 Network TV season ended on Wednesday, and it definitely lacked the fanfare that the May finales usually bring, since a lot of the shows were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, here's how the Top 10 shook out, in terms of average total viewers...

1. "Sunday Night Football", NBC, 20 million viewers

2. "NCIS", CBS, 15.3 million viewers

3. The NFL's "Thursday Night Football", Fox / NFL Network, 15 million viewers

4. The NFL's "Monday Night Football", ESPN, 12.8 million viewers

5. "FBI", CBS, 12.6 million viewers

6. "Blue Bloods", CBS, 12 million viewers

7. "Chicago Fire", NBC, 11.7 million viewers

8. "This Is Us", NBC, 11.5 million viewers

9. "Young Sheldon", CBS, 11.4 million viewers

10. "Chicago PD", NBC, 11.23 million viewers

