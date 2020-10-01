The Most Stressful Life Events

A new survey asked 1,000 Americans to name the most stressful moments in life. And MOVING took the top spot. (The survey was paid for by a moving company though, so you might want to take that one with a grain of salt.)

Here are the top ten...

1. Moving.

2. Going through a big break-up or divorce.

3. Getting married.

4. Having kids.

5. Starting your first job.

6. Changing careers.

7. Sending your kid off to college.

8. Starting college yourself.

9. Dating someone new.

10. Getting a new pet.

