The Most Stressful Life Events

Are these really the MOST STRESSFUL events in life?

October 1, 2020
A new survey asked 1,000 Americans to name the most stressful moments in life.  And MOVING took the top spot.  (The survey was paid for by a moving company though, so you might want to take that one with a grain of salt.)

Here are the top ten...

1.  Moving.

2.  Going through a big break-up or divorce.

3.  Getting married.

4.  Having kids.

5.  Starting your first job.

6.  Changing careers.

7.  Sending your kid off to college.

8.  Starting college yourself.

9.  Dating someone new.

10.  Getting a new pet. 

