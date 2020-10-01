The Most Stressful Life Events
Are these really the MOST STRESSFUL events in life?
A new survey asked 1,000 Americans to name the most stressful moments in life. And MOVING took the top spot. (The survey was paid for by a moving company though, so you might want to take that one with a grain of salt.)
Here are the top ten...
1. Moving.
2. Going through a big break-up or divorce.
3. Getting married.
4. Having kids.
5. Starting your first job.
6. Changing careers.
7. Sending your kid off to college.
8. Starting college yourself.
9. Dating someone new.
10. Getting a new pet.
