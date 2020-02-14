The Most-Searched Celebrity Couples

Who is America's favorite celebrity couple?

Well, if you go by search engine data, it's Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, followed by Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who we are apparently determined to WILL into reuniting.

Anyway, here's the list...

1. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

2. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston (Not actually a couple.)

3. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

4. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

5. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

6. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

7. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

8. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber (No longer a couple.)

9. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

10. Kate Middleton and Prince William

11. Beyoncé and Jay-Z

12. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (No longer a couple.)

13. Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

14. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk (No longer a couple.)

15. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

16. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

