The Most Romantic Places To Propose

A new survey for Valentine's Day asked Americans to name the most romantic places in the world to PROPOSE to someone.

Here are the top 10...

1. Central Park in New York.

2. The Eiffel Tower. Paris was also voted the most romantic city in the world. New York was next, then Venice, Italy.

3. Niagara Falls.

4. While riding a gondola in Venice.

5. The London Eye. (It's that big Ferris wheel on the river.)

6. The Empire State Building.

7. On a canal cruise in Amsterdam.

8. During a cruise on the river Seine in Paris.

9. In front of the Colosseum in Rome.

10. Windsor Castle, near London.

