Babycenter.com just released its report on the most popular baby names of the year based on data from more than 520,000 parents.

And the names at the top are pretty much the same popular names we've been seeing lately.

The top 10 for girls are Sophia . . . Olivia . . . Riley . . . Emma . . . Ava . . . Isabella . . . Aria . . . Aaliyah . . . Amelia . . . and Mia.

The top 10 for boys are Liam . . . Noah . . . Jackson . . . Aiden . . . Elijah . . . Grayson . . . Lucas . . . Oliver . . . Caden . . . and Mateo.

One other result: The popularity of the name "Karen" went down 13% after a particularly bad year for Karens.

