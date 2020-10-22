The Most Popular Baby Names Of The Year

According to Babycenter.com, here are the most popular BABY NAMES this year.

October 22, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
baby names

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Babycenter.com just released its report on the most popular baby names of the year based on data from more than 520,000 parents.

And the names at the top are pretty much the same popular names we've been seeing lately.

The top 10 for girls are Sophia . . . Olivia . . . Riley . . . Emma . . . Ava . . . Isabella . . . Aria . . . Aaliyah . . . Amelia . . . and Mia.

The top 10 for boys are Liam . . . Noah . . . Jackson . . . Aiden . . . Elijah . . . Grayson . . . Lucas . . . Oliver . . . Caden . . . and Mateo.

One other result:  The popularity of the name "Karen" went down 13% after a particularly bad year for Karens.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
baby
names
2020
most
Popular
of
this
year
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim