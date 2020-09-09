The data is in! The Social Security Administration has released its official list of the most popular baby names of 2019.

After five years in the top spot, Emma is no longer parents’ No. 1 choice for girls ― having been unseated by Olivia. Liam remains the most popular name for boys for the third year in a row.

Sophia surpassed Isabella for the No. 4 spot, and Amelia overtook Mia for No. 7. Otherwise, the top 10 names for girls remain unchanged from 2018.

There were more changes on the list of most popular names for boys. Oliver jumped up two spots to bump William down to No. 4; Elijah rose from No. 7 to 5; and Ethan replaced Logan in the top 10 after two years off the list.

The SSA compiles the annual list based on the names that parents in the U.S. gave their babies born in 2019. The agency traditionally publishes the data on the Friday before Mother’s Day, but this year the release was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 girls’ and boys’ names of 2019.

Girls

Olivia

Emma

Ava

Sophia

Isabella

Charlotte

Amelia

Mia

Harper

Evelyn

Boys

Liam

Noah

Oliver

William

Elijah

James

Benjamin

Lucas

Mason

Ethan

