The Most Empowering Life Moments

March 3, 2020
Jen Myers
 A new survey asked people to pick the most empowering moments in life, when you really feel like you can handle whatever life throws at you.

Here are the top 10 things that make us feel empowered...

1.  Finding your passion in life.

2.  Becoming a parent.

3.  Finally feeling confident in your own skin.

4.  Realizing you inspire other people, or you're a role model for someone.

5.  Being able to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

6.  Realizing you've found "the one."

7.  Having a good handle on your mental health.

8.  Getting a promotion.

9.  Learning to be patient and accepting of other people.

10.  Becoming a grandparent. 

A few more that just missed the top 10 were giving back to your community . . . traveling and experiencing other cultures . . . and becoming an aunt or uncle. 

