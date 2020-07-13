The Most Common Tough-To-Answer Kid Questions

What are some of the tough-to-answer questions that kids ask?

July 13, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
kid question

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A recent study looked at the most common tough-to-answer questions little kids ask their parents.  Here are the top ten...

1.  Where do babies come from?

2.  What's the deal with Santa Claus?

3.  Do things like ghosts, mermaids, and unicorns exist?

4.  Is the Tooth Fairy real?  And what does she do with all those teeth?

5.  Why do adults have to work?

6.  Where do people go when they die?

7.  Why is the sky blue?

8.  Where do clouds come from?

9.  Are there still dinosaurs around?

10.  If you swallow a seed, will it grow inside you? 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
tough-to-answer
Kid
Questions
most
common
tough
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim