The Most Common Nightmares

Have you ever felt mad at someone for something they did to you in a DREAM? 42% of people in a new poll said yes. It also asked about nightmares in general.

Here are the ten most common nightmares we have, according to the poll...

1. Being chased. 40% of us have had a dream where someone was chasing us.

2. Falling.

3. Being attacked.

4. Running late for something.

5. Being lost or trapped somewhere.

6. Waking up late.

7. Someone you love is dying.

8. Being visited by a deceased loved one, or a ghost.

9. YOU are dying.

10. Being left by your significant other.

A few more that just missed the top 10 were being back in high school . . . being naked in public . . . and your teeth falling out.

