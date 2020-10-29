The Most Common First Words For Babies

Here is what to expect when waiting to hear the first word spoken by your baby as well as what that word potentially will be...

When The First Words Are Spoken

For some children, babbling may start at an early age. This means that while a little one is trying his hardest to put words together, the first real, recognizable word will not be spoken until he is between 10 to 14 months old, according to healthline. However, some babies may speak that first word around six months, according to Parenting Science.

Most babies will begin to start babbling what sounds like words around six months of age, per WebMD. Depending upon the reaction that they get from their parents, those babblings may turn into words frequently used by babies to begin to communicate their needs.

By nine months of age, babies can logically understand commonly used words, such as "no," "hi," and "bye," according to babycenter. As such, when they are told these words, they have an understanding as to what they mean and how to react to them by either stopping what they are doing or perhaps waving to say "hello" or "good-bye."

After 12 months of age, parents can expect to hear their little ones say their first words and that those words will be clear.

The Most Common First Words

1. Dada/Dad

2. Mama/Mom

3. Hi

4. Buba/Baba

5. Dog/Doggy/Puppy

6. Ball

7. No

8. Cat/Kitty

9. Nana

10. Bye

