The Most Anticipated Movies And TV Shows For 2020

IMDB put together a list of the most anticpated MOVIES for 2020...

Here they are, along with their expected release dates:

1. Margot Robbie's DC Comics movie "Birds of Prey", February 7th

2. "Sonic the Hedgehog", February 14th

3. "Top Gun: Maverick", June 26th

4. The James Bond movie "No Time to Die", April 8th

5. The Marvel movie "Black Widow", May 1st

6. The live-action "Mulan", March 27th

7. Gal Gadot's DC Comics movie "Wonder Woman 1984", June 5th

8. The sci-fi movie "Dune", December 18th.

9. The prequel to the "Kingsman" series "The King's Man", September 18th

10. "Fast & Furious 9", May 22th.

IMDB also put out a list of the most anticipated TV SHOWS for next year...

Here they are, along with their expected premiere dates:

1. Patrick Stewart's "Star Trek: Picard", CBS All Access, January 23rd

2. Marvel's "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier", Disney+, late 2020

3. Jude Law and John Malkovich's "The New Pope", HBO, January 13th

4. The spin-off "The Walking Dead: World Beyond", AMC, sometime in 2020

5. The post-apocalyptic thriller "Snowpiercer", TNT, second quarter of 2020

6. Stephen King's "The Stand", CBS All Access, sometime in 2020

7. Stephen King's "The Outsider", HBO, January 12th

8. "Stargirl", DC Universe's streaming service and the CW, second quarter of 2020

9. The Al Pacino drama "Hunters", Amazon Prime, sometime in 2020

10. Archie Comics' "Katy Keene", the CW, February 6th

