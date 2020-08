The Moment You Realize You Are In Love By Zodiac Sign

We’ve all been there: the moment a crush turns into “head-over-heels-can’t-get-enough-of-you-this-could-be-the-one” love. Do the stars have something to do with it?

Peer into the exact moment you will fall in love by looking at your zodiac sign...

ARIES: THEY CANCEL PLANS TO BE WITH YOU.

TAURUS: YOU WAKE UP TOGETHER AND YOU REALIZE YOU SMELL LIKE THEM.

GEMINI: YOU REALIZE YOU CAN COMMUNICATE WITH A LOOK.

CANCER: THEY SLOW DANCE WITH YOU IN THE KITCHEN.

LEO: YOU TAKE PICS AND REALIZE HOW PERF YOU LOOK TOGETHER.

VIRGO: WHEN THEY REMEMBER THE LITTLE DETAILS.

LIBRA: THEY SAY "US" INSTEAD OF "ME."

SCORPIO: WHEN THEY SEE THE ~REAL YOU~.

SAGITTARIUS: YOU REALIZE YOU GET AN ADRENALINE RUSH AROUND THEM.

CAPRICORN: THEY SHOW YOU THEY WANT TO PLAN FOR THE FUTURE TOGETHER.

AQUARIUS: THEY GET INTO YOUR WEIRDEST HOBBIES.

PISCES: THEY HELP MAKE YOUR DREAMS COME TRUE.

