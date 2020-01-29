The Little Things That Instantly Ruin Your Day

A new survey asked people to name the little things that can RUIN your day...

1. A wardrobe malfunction. Like leaving your fly down or spilling coffee on yourself.

2. Stepping in a puddle without the proper footwear.

3. Falling down.

4. It rains and you don't have an umbrella.

5. Slipping on ice or snow.

6. Being late.

7. Losing your wallet.

8. You can't find your keys.

9. Your phone breaks.

10. Realizing you're locked out of your place.

