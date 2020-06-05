"Forbes" just released this year's list of the HIGHEST-PAID CELEBRITIES yesterday. Here's the Top 10...

1. "Self-made" NON-billionaire Kylie Jenner, $590 million

2. Kanye West, $170 million

3. Tennis star Roger Federer, $106.3 million

4. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, $105 million

5. Soccer star Lionel Messi, $104 million

6. Tyler Perry, $97 million

7. Soccer star Neymar, $95.5 million

8. Howard Stern, $90 million

9. LeBron James, $88.2 million

10. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, $87.5 million

Click Here to see more.