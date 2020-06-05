The Highest-Paid Celebrities
Kylie Jenner tops the list of "Forbes" magazine's highest-paid celebrities.
June 5, 2020
"Forbes" just released this year's list of the HIGHEST-PAID CELEBRITIES yesterday. Here's the Top 10...
1. "Self-made" NON-billionaire Kylie Jenner, $590 million
2. Kanye West, $170 million
3. Tennis star Roger Federer, $106.3 million
4. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, $105 million
5. Soccer star Lionel Messi, $104 million
6. Tyler Perry, $97 million
7. Soccer star Neymar, $95.5 million
8. Howard Stern, $90 million
9. LeBron James, $88.2 million
10. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, $87.5 million
