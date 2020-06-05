The Highest-Paid Celebrities

Kylie Jenner tops the list of "Forbes" magazine's highest-paid celebrities.

June 5, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
Kiley Jenner

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Features
Morning Show

"Forbes" just released this year's list of the HIGHEST-PAID CELEBRITIES yesterday.  Here's the Top 10...

1.  "Self-made" NON-billionaire Kylie Jenner,  $590 million

2.  Kanye West,  $170 million

3.  Tennis star Roger Federer,  $106.3 million

4.  Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo,  $105 million

5.  Soccer star Lionel Messi,  $104 million

6.  Tyler Perry,  $97 million

7.  Soccer star Neymar,  $95.5 million

8.  Howard Stern,  $90 million

9.  LeBron James,  $88.2 million

10.  Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson,  $87.5 million

