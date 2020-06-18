The Hallmark Channel's "17 Day Christmas Marathon" In July

Beginning July 10 with "Christmas at Dollywood", the Hallmark Channel kicks off it's 17 day CHRISTMAS MOVIE MARATHON that runs through July 27.

Check out the full schedule below:

- Friday, July 10

Christmas at Dollywood

Merry & Bright

Switched for Christmas

Write Before Christmas

Christmas Under Wraps

Crown for Christmas

The Nine Lives of Christmas

The Sweetest Christmas

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses

- Saturday, July 11

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Christmas Next Door

Welcome to Christmas

Miss Christmas

Double Holiday

Picture a Perfect Christmas

Christmas Town

Christmas at the Plaza

Check Inn to Christmas

A Royal Christmas

My Christmas Dream

A Wish for Christmas

- Sunday, July 12

A Very Merry Mix-Up

Jingle Around the Clock

The Christmas Cottage

The Christmas Club

Christmas at Pemberley Manor

Snow Bride

Christmas Getaway

A Christmas Detour

Christmas Under the Stars

It's Christmas, Eve

With Love, Christmas

Christmas List

- Monday, July 13

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays

A December Bride

Christmas Joy

A Gift to Remember

Road to Christmas

Sleigh Bells Ring

Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses

Christmas in Rome

Holiday Date

Hats Off to Christmas!

- Tuesday, July 14

Christmas at the Palace

Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Picture a Perfect Christmas

A Dream of Christmas

A Christmas Duet

A Wish for Christmas

Reunited at Christmas

Switched for Christmas

Write Before Christmas

A Cookie Cutter Christmas

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas

- Wednesday, July 15

Enchanted Christmas

Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2

Let It Snow

12 Gifts of Christmas

Christmas Made to Order

Christmas Land

The Sweetest Christmas

The Mistletoe Promise

A Christmas Detour

Christmas Connection

Christmas Cookies

- Thursday, July 16

Crown for Christmas

A Royal Christmas

Christmas at the Plaza

Once Upon a Holiday

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

It's Christmas, Eve

Christmas Getaway

The Christmas Cottage

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa

A Cheerful Christmas

Christmas at Graceland

- Friday, July 17

Christmas at Holly Lodge

Sharing Christmas

A Perfect Christmas

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

Christmas Town

The Mistletoe Secret

Mingle All the Way

Christmas next Door

A Christmas Love Story: A Hallmark Hall of Fame Presentation

Christmas Under the Stars

Christmas at Cartwright's

- Saturday, July 18

Let It Snow

A Christmas Duet

Christmas Connection

Switched for Christmas

Reunited for Christmas

With Love, Christmas

Holiday Date

Write Before Christmas

Christmas in Rome

A December Bride

Christmas Joy

Coming Home for Christmas

- Sunday, July 19

Merry & Bright

Picture a Perfect Christmas

Christmas at Dollywood

The Nine Lives of Christmas

Crown for Christmas

Christmas at the Plaza

Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe

Christmas Under Wraps

A Shoe Addict's Christmas

A Dream of Christmas

Christmas in Love

Christmas Made to Order

- Monday, July 20

My Christmas Dream

Christmas Getaway

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas

Jingle Around the Clock

Love You Like Christmas

A Christmas Detour

The Christmas Cottage

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

It's Christmas, Eve

Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Once Upon a Holiday

- Tuesday, July 21

Check Inn to Christmas

Christmas in Love

A Christmas Love Story

The Sweetest Christmas

The Mistletoe Secret

Christmas Next Door

Christmas Town

The Christmas Club

A Perfect Christmas

Merry & Bright

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

- Wednesday, July 22

Hats Off to Christmas!

A Gift to Remember

Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe

Sleigh Bells Ring

Christmas at Pemberley Manor

Mingle All the Way

Christmas at the Plaza

Christmas Under Wraps

Coming Home for Christmas

Double Holiday

Finding Santa

- Thursday, July 23

Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2

Miss Christmas

Welcome to Christmas

Marry Me at Christmas

Write Before Christmas

The Nine Lives of Christmas

Christmas in Rome

Reunited at Christmas

A Christmas Duet

12 Gifts of Christmas

My Christmas Love

- Friday, July 24

Christmas Land

Christmas List

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa

A Shoe Addict's Christmas

Let It Snow

With Love, Christmas

Picture a Perfect Christmas

A Wish for Christmas

Road to Christmas

My Christmas Dream

- Saturday, July 25

Mingle All the Way

The Christmas Club

Crown for Christmas

Check Inn to Christmas

Christmas Under the Stars

Christmas Under Wraps

The Christmas Cottage

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays

Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe

The Mistletoe Secret

Once Upon a Holiday

Christmas at Holly Lodge

- Sunday, July 26

A Royal Christmas

Christmas Cookies

Coming Home for Christmas

A Cheerful Christmas

The Mistletoe Promise

Christmas Town

A Christmas Love Story

Switched for Christmas

Holiday Date

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

Love You Like Christmas

Enchanted Christmas

