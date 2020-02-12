The Greatest Love Song Duets

Valentine's Day is this Friday, so "Billboard" put together a list of the 25 greatest love duets of all time. They range from '60s country classics to 21st century hip-hop hits.

Here's most of their list, in no particular order:

"Don't Know Much", Linda Ronstadt and Aaron Neville

"(I've Had) The Time of My Life", Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes

"It Takes Two", Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston

"Ain't No Mountain High Enough", Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

"Jackson", Johnny Cash and June Carter

"Islands in the Stream", Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton

"Up Where We Belong", Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes

"Endless Love", Diana Ross and Lionel Richie

"Next Time I Fall", Peter Cetera and Amy Grant

"I'm Real (Murder Remix)", Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule

"I Got You Babe", Sonny and Cher

"You're the One That I Want", John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John

"Don't Go Breaking My Heart", Elton John and Kiki Dee

"I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)", Meat Loaf and Lorraine Crosby

