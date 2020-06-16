The Greatest Decluttering Tips
Are these really the best tips to help you DECLUTTER?
June 16, 2020
Decluttering is just editing your home, and these 27 time-tested decluttering tips can help.
- Don’t treat your home like a storage unit.
- Realize that what you keep costs you a lot.
- Ask yourself if it’s “the best, the favorite, or necessary.”
- Ask yourself if it sparks joy.
- Practice one-in-one-out.
- Declutter by area.
- Ask yourself if you’d buy it now.
- Pretend you’re moving.
- Do a little bit at a time.
- Limit yourself.
- Don’t buy containers or organizers until you purge.
- You won’t start liking something you never liked.
- Having something for a long time or something being valuable does not mean that you have to keep it.
