The Greatest Decluttering Tips

Decluttering is just editing your home, and these 27 time-tested decluttering tips can help.

- Don’t treat your home like a storage unit.

- Realize that what you keep costs you a lot.

- Ask yourself if it’s “the best, the favorite, or necessary.”

- Ask yourself if it sparks joy.

- Practice one-in-one-out.

- Declutter by area.

- Ask yourself if you’d buy it now.

- Pretend you’re moving.

- Do a little bit at a time.

- Limit yourself.

- Don’t buy containers or organizers until you purge.

- You won’t start liking something you never liked.

- Having something for a long time or something being valuable does not mean that you have to keep it.

