The Greatest Boy Band Songs Of All Time

What are the greatest BOY BAND SONGS ever?

July 27, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
N'Sync

(Photo by Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

The writers at "Rolling Stone" have put together a comprehensive list of the 75 "greatest boy band songs of all time."

Here are the Top 10...

1.  "I Want You Back", The Jackson 5, 1969

2.  "Bye, Bye, Bye", 'N Sync, 2000

3.  "Candy Girl", New Edition, 1983

4.  "I Want It That Way", Backstreet Boys, 1999

5.  "Moon", the Korean sensation BTS, 2020

6.  "What Makes You Beautiful", One Direction, 2011

7.  "Obsesión", Aventura, 2002

8.  "You Got It (The Right Stuff)", New Kids on the Block, 1988

9.  "MMMBop", Hanson, 1997

10.  "Summer Girls", LFO, 1999

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim
greatest
songs
boy
band
all
Time