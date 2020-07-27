The Greatest Boy Band Songs Of All Time

The writers at "Rolling Stone" have put together a comprehensive list of the 75 "greatest boy band songs of all time."

Here are the Top 10...

1. "I Want You Back", The Jackson 5, 1969

2. "Bye, Bye, Bye", 'N Sync, 2000

3. "Candy Girl", New Edition, 1983

4. "I Want It That Way", Backstreet Boys, 1999

5. "Moon", the Korean sensation BTS, 2020

6. "What Makes You Beautiful", One Direction, 2011

7. "Obsesión", Aventura, 2002

8. "You Got It (The Right Stuff)", New Kids on the Block, 1988

9. "MMMBop", Hanson, 1997

10. "Summer Girls", LFO, 1999

