The Cost Of Raising A Child

June 23, 2020
Jen Myers
A new study found that raising a child now costs an average of $252,000 in the U.S.  That works out to $14,000 a year for 18 years!

Here's how it breaks down...

1.  Housing costs the most.  An average of $3,971 extra each year.

2.  Food, $2,482 a year.

3.  Child care and education, $2,280.  That includes day care, babysitters, and school expenses.  But not college, or private school.

4.  Transportation, $2,127.

5.  Healthcare, $1,302.

6.  Clothing, $795 a year.

7.  Miscellaneous expenses, $1,047.  That's everything from toys to haircuts.

All those stats are based on people with two kids . . . so $14,000 per kid, or $28,000 a year.  If you only have one, it costs about $17,800 a year.  And if you have three, it costs less . . . about $10,600 per child. 

