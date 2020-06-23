The Cost Of Raising A Child

A new study found that raising a child now costs an average of $252,000 in the U.S. That works out to $14,000 a year for 18 years!

Here's how it breaks down...

1. Housing costs the most. An average of $3,971 extra each year.

2. Food, $2,482 a year.

3. Child care and education, $2,280. That includes day care, babysitters, and school expenses. But not college, or private school.

4. Transportation, $2,127.

5. Healthcare, $1,302.

6. Clothing, $795 a year.

7. Miscellaneous expenses, $1,047. That's everything from toys to haircuts.

All those stats are based on people with two kids . . . so $14,000 per kid, or $28,000 a year. If you only have one, it costs about $17,800 a year. And if you have three, it costs less . . . about $10,600 per child.

