A recent survey had 1,000 kids under the age of 11 name the best things about being a kid. Here are the top 10 answers...

1. Christmas presents.

2. Having parents to love and take care of you.

3. The excitement during the lead-up to Christmas.

4. Summer vacation, and all the other holidays you have off.

5. Birthdays.

6. You get to be outside a lot.

7. Having a lot of friends.

8. Building forts, and make believe in general.

9. Jumping in puddles.

10. Quote, "Everything is fun."

