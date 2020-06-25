The Best Things About Being A Kid

What's the BEST THING about being a KID?

June 25, 2020
Jen Myers
A recent survey had 1,000 kids under the age of 11 name the best things about being a kid.  Here are the top 10 answers...

1.  Christmas presents.

2.  Having parents to love and take care of you.

3.  The excitement during the lead-up to Christmas.

4.  Summer vacation, and all the other holidays you have off.

5.  Birthdays.

6.  You get to be outside a lot.

7.  Having a lot of friends.

8.  Building forts, and make believe in general.

9.  Jumping in puddles.

10.  Quote, "Everything is fun." 

