The Best Things About Being A Kid
What's the BEST THING about being a KID?
June 25, 2020
A recent survey had 1,000 kids under the age of 11 name the best things about being a kid. Here are the top 10 answers...
1. Christmas presents.
2. Having parents to love and take care of you.
3. The excitement during the lead-up to Christmas.
4. Summer vacation, and all the other holidays you have off.
5. Birthdays.
6. You get to be outside a lot.
7. Having a lot of friends.
8. Building forts, and make believe in general.
9. Jumping in puddles.
10. Quote, "Everything is fun."
