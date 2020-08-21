The Best Pop Culture Dog

Who's your favorite dog in movies and TV? The website TheRinger.com decided to hold its own pageant. Dogs were judged in four categories: Utility, Cuteness, Relevance, and Intangibles.

And the winner was . . . Beethoven the Saint Bernard.

The contest was a little lame though, because they disqualified so-called "legendary" dogs like Lassie, Snoopy, Old Yeller, Lady, AND the Tramp.

Beethoven's runners-up were John Wick's puppy . . . Frank the Pug from "Men in Black". . . Chance the American Bulldog from "Homeward Bound". . . Charlie the Labradoodle from "A Star Is Born". . .

Buddy the Golden Retriever from "Air Bud". . . and Olivia from both "Widows" and "Game Night".

Other dogs that were considered included Disney's Pluto . . . Santa's Little Helper from "The Simpsons". . . the Taco Bell Chihuahua . . . CatDog . . . Einstein from "Back to the Future". . . Toto from "The Wizard of Oz". . .

Hercules from "The Sandlot". . . Fang from "Harry Potter". . . Baxter from "Anchorman". . . and Eddie from "Frasier".

