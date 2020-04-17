The Best Disney Songs Of The 21st Century
What is your favorite Disney song from the last 20 years?
"Billboard" put together a list of the best Disney songs of the 21st Century.
Here's their Top 12, in chronological order:
1. "If I Didn't Have You" from "Monsters Inc.", 2001
2. "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride" from "Lilo & Stitch", 2002
3. "Our Town" from "Cars", 2006
4. "We Belong Together" from "Toy Story 3", 2010
5. "I See the Light", from "Tangled", 2010
6. "Into the Open Air" from "Brave", 2012
7. "Let It Go" from "Frozen", 2013
8. "Try Everything" from "Zootopia", 2016
9. "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana", 2016
10. "You're Welcome" from "Moana", 2016
11. "Remember Me" from "Coco", 2017
12. "Into the Unknown" from "Frozen 2", 2019
