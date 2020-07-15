The Best Decluttering Tips

Decluttering is just editing your home. And since your home story is always being written, decluttering is a never-ending task. These time-tested decluttering tips can help...

1. Don’t treat your home like a storage unit.

2. Realize that what you keep costs you a lot.

3. Give yourself permission to buy again.

4. Touch it once.

5. Ask yourself if it’s “the best, the favorite, or necessary.”

6. Ask yourself if it’s useful or beautiful.

7. Ask yourself if it sparks joy.

8. Recognize that the important part of a gift is the act of giving and receiving.

9. Keep a box for donations.

10. Practice one-in-one-out.

11. Use the 90/90 rule.

12. Use washi tape to declutter your kitchen.

13. Declutter by area.

14. Go on a decluttering binge.

15. Employ the “Ex Test.”

16. Ask yourself if you’d buy it now.

17. Shop for others.

18. Pretend you’re moving.

19. Get rid of paper piles with a three-pronged approach.

20. Try the 10 percent method.

21. Do a little bit at a time.

22. Remember what you gain by letting go.

23. Limit yourself.

24. Don’t buy containers or organizers until you purge.

25. Know that you won’t start liking something you never liked.

