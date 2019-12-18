The Best Christmas Albums Of The 21st Century

"Billboard" has put out a list of the 21 best Christmas albums of the 21st century, so far.

Here's their Top 10...

1. Kelly Clarkson, "Wrapped In Red", 2013

2. Sarah McLachlan, "Wintersong", 2006

3. Mariah Carey, "Merry Christmas 2 You", 2010

4. John Legend, "A Legendary Christmas", 2018

5. Pentatonix, "Christmas Is Here!", 2018

6. Kacey Musgraves, "A Very Kacey Christmas", 2016

7. Kylie Minogue, "Kylie Christmas", 2015

8. Sufjan Stevens, "Songs for Christmas", 2006

9. Tori Amos, "Midwinter Graces", 2009

10. Diana Krall, "Christmas Songs", 2005

