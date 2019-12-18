The Best Christmas Albums Of The 21st Century

Here are the BEST Christmas albums of THIS century, so far.

December 18, 2019
Jen Myers
"Billboard" has put out a list of the 21 best Christmas albums of the 21st century, so far. 

Here's their Top 10...

1.  Kelly Clarkson, "Wrapped In Red", 2013

2.  Sarah McLachlan, "Wintersong", 2006

3.  Mariah Carey, "Merry Christmas 2 You", 2010

4.  John Legend, "A Legendary Christmas", 2018

5.  Pentatonix, "Christmas Is Here!", 2018

6.  Kacey Musgraves, "A Very Kacey Christmas", 2016

7.  Kylie Minogue, "Kylie Christmas", 2015

8.  Sufjan Stevens, "Songs for Christmas", 2006

9.  Tori Amos, "Midwinter Graces", 2009

10.  Diana Krall, "Christmas Songs", 2005

Click Here to see more.

 

