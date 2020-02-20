The Age Most People Discover Their Favorite Band

The ticketing company TickPick conducted a survey involving over 1,000 people, and they asked when people first heard their all-time favorite band.

And the average answer was 13, or roughly seventh grade.

When asked what influenced their musical tastes growing up, 66% said friends . . . 59% said radio . . . 52% said movies . . . 48% said their father . . . 45% said their mother . . . 44% said TV . . . 39% said concerts and festivals . . . and 33% said a sibling contributed.

Among the parents who have tried to influence their kids, 23% said that it was "important" for their kids to like their favorite acts . . . and 27% said it was important for their kids to like their favorite genres.

