The 2020 Emmy Nominations

The nominees for this year's Primetime Emmy Awards are out, and HBO's "Watchmen" led the way with 26 nominations.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" was next with 20 . . . followed by "Ozark" (18), "Succession" (18), "The Mandalorian" (15), "Schitt's Creek" (15), "Saturday Night Live" (15), and "The Crown" (13).

Netflix blew EVERYONE out of the water with 160 nominations, which is a new record high for one "network" in a single year. The previous record was 137, which was set by HBO last year.

HBO had the second-most this year with "only" 107. NBC was a distant third with 47, followed by ABC with 36 and FX with 33.

Speaking of Netflix, "Tiger King" is no longer just a guilty pleasure . . . it's an EMMY-NOMINATED guilty pleasure.

The show scored six nominations, including: Outstanding documentary or non-fiction series, directing for a documentary, picture editing for a non-fiction program, music composition, sound editing, and sound mixing.

In the documentary category, "Tiger King" is up against: PBS' "American Masters", HBO's "McMillions", ESPN's "The Last Dance", and "Hillary", the Hulu series about Hillary Clinton.

Comic actor Fred Willard ("Modern Family") and director Lynn Shelton ("Little Fires Everywhere") received posthumous nominations.

Brad Pitt was nominated for his portrayal of Dr. Anthony Fauci on "SNL".

Reese Witherspoon was in three shows this year: "Big Little Lies", "The Morning Show", and "Little Fires Everywhere" . . . but she was SHUT OUT.

Her co-star in "Little Fires Everywhere", Kerry Washington, has nominations to spare . . . she got FOUR nods, in FOUR different categories, which is a record for a single year.

In addition to "Little Fires", she got nods for the variety show "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" and the TV movie "American Son".

ABC will air "The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards" live on September 20th. JIMMY KIMMEL is hosting.

