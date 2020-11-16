The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Winners

The "E! People's Choice Awards" was last night.

ELLEN DEGENERES won Daytime Talk Show of 2020, and her acceptance speech was pretty interesting.

Because she went out of her way to thank the staff she's been accused of mistreating.

She said, quote, "I am not only accepting this award for myself but on behalf of my amazing crew and staff who make the show possible they show up every single day, give 100 percent of themselves, 100 percent of the time... I love them all; and I thank them for what they do every single day to help that show be the best that we try to make it every single day."

Meanwhile, TRACEE ELLIS ROSS was honored as the People's Fashion Icon . . . JENNIFER LOPEZ got the Icon Award . . . and TYLER PERRY received the People's Champion Award.

"Bad Boys for Life" won Movie of the Year, "The Kissing Booth 2" won Comedy Movie of the Year, "Mulan" won Action Movie of the Year, and "Hamilton" won Drama Movie of the Year.

Will Smith won Male Movie Star, and Tiffany Haddish won Female Movie Star.

"Grey's Anatomy" was the TV Show of 2020.

Justin Bieber won Male Artist of 2020, Ariana Grande won Female Artist, Blake Shelton won Country Artist, and "Dynamite" by BTS was the Song of 2020.

Click Here to see more.