The Term Netflix Hated

Netflix gave rise to the "binge-watching" era of TV. But if they'd had it their way, that term never would've caught on.

"The Hollywood Reporter" just interviewed a bunch of producers and executives at Netflix. And it turns out they HATED the term "binge-watch" because of the negative association with things like binge-drinking and binge-eating.

They preferred the term "marathon viewing," because it almost sounded like you were doing something HEALTHY. But they couldn't get people to use it. So they've learned to accept "binge-watching" as the term we use.

