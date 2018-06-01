Teens And Social Media

According to a new survey by the Pew Research Center, teenagers really don't care about Facebook anymore.

51% of them say they use Facebook, but only 10% say they use it more than any other social networks.

That's a big drop in just three years because in the same survey in 2015, 71% of teenagers said they used Facebook, and 41% said they used it the most often.

YouTube, Snapchat, and Instagram are MUCH more popular with teenagers today. 85% use YouTube . . . 72% use Instagram . . . and 69% use Snapchat. And 82% use one of those three more than any other social network.

They also don't really care about Twitter . . . only one-third of them ever use it, and only 3% say it's their top social network.

Click Here to see more.