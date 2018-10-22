The Tasks Parents Deal With Before They Go To Work

A new study looked at what it takes to have kids AND work a full-time job. And it found the average working parent does up to 43 tasks before they even START work each day.

The average parent in the study said they get up at 6:01 AM to make sure they can get everything done and feel like they've already put in a full day by 11:00 AM.

Here are the most common tasks they said they have to take care of before work...

Take a shower . . . brush your teeth . . . get your kids to brush THEIR teeth . . . get yourself dressed . . . get them dressed . . . do your make-up or shave . . . make the beds . . . make coffee . . . make breakfast . . . feed THEM breakfast . . .

Make sure they finished their homework . . . check the headlines and weather . . . check your email . . . check social media . . . pack your lunch . . . pack THEIR lunch . . . deal with dishes . . . wipe down the kitchen . . . brush their hair . . . do YOUR hair . . .

Make sure their backpack has everything they need . . . make sure they have all their sports gear, or anything else for after-school activities . . . look for things they can't find . . . get their shoes on . . .

Feed the pets . . . let the dog out . . . check your to-do list . . . talk about any appointments, and schedule pick-ups for the day . . . tidy up and put their junk away . . . Schedule or double-check any childcare appointments . . .

Make sure all the doors and windows are locked before you leave . . . drive them to school, or get them to the bus . . . hit the gym . . . and deal with your commute.

That's just over 30 of the 43 tasks. The rest are things you SOMETIMES have to do, but maybe not as often...

Deal with things like permission slips . . . start a load of laundry . . . put clean clothes away . . . iron anything that needs to be ironed . . . pay a bill . . . take the trash out . . . water the plants . . . organize play dates . . . and defrost something for dinner.

