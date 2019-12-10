"Take The Hint" Christmas Gifts
Will you be giving one of these "take the hint" gifts for Christmas this year?
Thanks to the viral Peloton ad, where the guy gives his significant other an exercise bike and she obsessively trains on it for a year, there's a lot of talk about whether it's cool to give gifts like THAT.
And according to a new survey, about one in five people say they ARE planning to give a passive-aggressive "take the hint" gift this year.
That includes 26% of men and 17% of women.
So what kind of "take the hint" gifts will we be giving? These are the top 10...
Deodorant or perfume . . . a cookbook . . . a self-help book . . . exercise equipment . . . cleaning supplies . . . an alarm clock . . . a toothbrush . . . a gym membership . . . breath mints . . . and a razor.
