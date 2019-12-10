"Take The Hint" Christmas Gifts

Thanks to the viral Peloton ad, where the guy gives his significant other an exercise bike and she obsessively trains on it for a year, there's a lot of talk about whether it's cool to give gifts like THAT.

And according to a new survey, about one in five people say they ARE planning to give a passive-aggressive "take the hint" gift this year.

That includes 26% of men and 17% of women.

So what kind of "take the hint" gifts will we be giving? These are the top 10...

Deodorant or perfume . . . a cookbook . . . a self-help book . . . exercise equipment . . . cleaning supplies . . . an alarm clock . . . a toothbrush . . . a gym membership . . . breath mints . . . and a razor.

Click Here to see more.