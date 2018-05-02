Surprising Acts Without A Number One Hit

The Billboard Hot 100 had FOUR new Top 10 entries this week: "No Tears Left to Cry" by Ariana Grande, plus "ATM", "Kevin's Heart", and "KOD" by J. Cole.

That's interesting, because Ariana and J. Cole have yet to reach #1, so there's a chance that their time could be coming soon. Up until this point, Ariana has maxed out at #2, while J. Cole's peak is #6, so he's yet to crack the Top Five.

Here are EIGHT other surprising artists who have yet to hit #1:

1. Nicki Minaj. She peaked at #2

2. Selena Gomez. She peaked at #5.

3. Twenty One Pilots. They peaked at #2.

4. Future. He peaked at #5.

5. Zedd. He peaked at #4.

6. Shawn Mendes. He peaked at #4.

7. Imagine Dragons. They peaked at #3.

8. Florida Georgia Line. They just reached #2 with their Bebe Rexha collaboration, "Meant to Be".

Those come from a Billboard.com story focusing on today's biggest pop stars.

So, we did some digging and put together a rundown of 40 (somewhat surprising) OLDER acts without a #1 hit. They are:

One Direction, Bruce Springsteen, Backstreet Boys, Missy Elliott, David Guetta, James Brown, Don Henley, Chaka Khan, Black Sabbath, Creedence Clearwater Revival, En Vogue, Bob Dylan, Babyface, Sheryl Crow, MC Hammer, Pat Benatar, New Edition, The Pointer Sisters, AC/DC, The Clash, Green Day, Jimi Hendrix, Journey, Led Zeppelin, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Metallica, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Sting, Tom Petty, The Who, Bob Marley, KISS, the Beastie Boys, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, R.E.M., Johnny Cash, the Kinks, and Dolly Parton.

