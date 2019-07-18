A new survey asked 2,000 people with kids who they think is the STRICTER parent... And apparently MOMS tend to be the stricter one.

41% said Mom is the strict one in their family, compared to 30% who said Dad is.

But 65% said neither person is a pushover, and they're both strict to some degree.

That said, the survey asked about 15 different scenarios where someone has to put their foot down. And moms are more likely to be strict with almost ALL of them.

Dads are slightly more likely to be strict when it comes to bad behavior and punishments.

Moms are stricter about homework . . . going to bed on time . . . watching TV . . . playing video games . . . cleaning your plate . . . eating junk food . . . drinking soda . . . trying new foods . . . eating vegetables . . . and throwing a ball around in the house.

