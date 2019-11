In case you weren't aware, yesterday was "Stranger Things" Day because it's the (fake) anniversary of the day Will disappeared into the Upside Down. So the writers decided to reveal the title of the first episode of Season 4: "The Hellfire Club".

looking for new members... are you in? pic.twitter.com/P1xAWNUPss — Stranger Writers (@strangerwriters) November 7, 2019