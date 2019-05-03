The Stories Behind Famous Stage Names

"People" has a rundown of celebrities explaining how they got their stage names.

Here are 10 highlights from the list...

1. Queen Latifah: She said 'Latifah' means "delicate and very kind" in Arabic . . . and she liked the juxtaposition of that next to the boldness of 'Queen.'

2. Travis Scott: He said his name was inspired by his two heroes: His uncle Travis, and Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi. But mostly, he wanted to pay tribute to his uncle.

3. Post Malone: He said he was 14 and he needed an alias . . . so, quote, "I ran [Austin Post, my real name] through a random rap name generator, and I got Post Malone."

4. Cardi B: She was born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, which actually IS a unique name, but Cardi B came from a nickname she picked up as a kid.

Quote, "My sister's name is Hennessy, so everybody used to [call me] 'Bacardi.' I shortened it to Cardi B. The 'B' stands for whatever, depending on the day . . . beautiful or bully."

5. Brie Larson. She was born Brianne Desaulniers . . . but no one could pronounce it, so when she was nine she changed her name, and Larson was inspired by her favorite American Girl doll, Kirsten Larson.

6. Whoopi Goldberg. She was born Caryn Elaine Johnson. But she wanted a FUN name. She said, quote, "If you get a little gassy, you've got to let it go. So people used to say to me, 'You're like a whoopee cushion.'

"And that's where the name came from." As for her last name, her mom thought she'd get further in Hollywood with a Jewish surname. Seriously.

7. Lorde. She was born Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, but wanted a more 'special' name. She said, quote, "I wanted a name that was really strong and had this grandeur to it. [And] I always liked the idea of having, like, a one-named alias."

8. Snoop Dogg: He was born Calvin Broadus, but his family called him Snoopy, because they thought he bore a resemblance to the "Peanuts" character.

9. LL Cool J: His real name is James Todd Smith, but when he was 16 he began calling himself 'LL Cool J' for 'Ladies Love Cool James.'

10. Iggy Azalea: 'Iggy' was her dog's name, and 'Azalea' was the street name that her family lived on.

