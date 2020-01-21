Staying In A Relationship Even Though You Plan To End It

According to a new survey, the average person says they'll usually spend TWO MONTHS in a relationship with someone they're going to dump before they finally end things. And here are the 10 reasons why they drag it out...

1. To put off hurting the person's feelings.

2. Just waiting for the right time.

3. Not knowing how to end things.

4. Figuring out the right things to say.

5. Worrying about how they'll react.

6. A holiday is approaching, so waiting until it's over.

7. A fear of being alone.

8. Needing time to plan the breakup.

9. Their birthday is approaching, so waiting until it's over.

10. To avoid the hassle of dividing up their stuff.

