Stats To Help Keep Kids Safe When Swimming

As the weather gets nicer, keep in mind that we lose around a thousand kids in the U.S. to drowning incidents each year. Another 7,000 end up in the ER. So here's some info to help keep YOUR kids safe...

1. OPEN water is the most dangerous. That means oceans, lakes, and rivers.

43% of childhood drownings happen there.

38% happen in swimming pools.

9% happen in bathtubs.

The remaining 10% of drownings were unspecified.

2. Keep an eye on teenagers at the beach, not just young kids.

49% of open water drownings involve kids between 15 and 19 years old.

15% involve 10-to-14-year-olds.

13% involve kids between 5 and 9.

And 23% involve kids under the age of 5.

3. Boys are more likely to get into trouble in the water. 80% of open water fatalities involve boys, and just 20% involve girls.

A few things to watch out for at the beach include dangerous currents . . . sudden drop-offs, where the water gets deeper . . . and things like rocks, or vegetation they could get tangled in.

The good news is drowning deaths are down over the last 10 or 20 years. From almost 1,400 a year in 2000, to about 1,000 in 2016.

