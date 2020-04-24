Starting A Coronavirus Diary

If you've been thinking about starting a journal to document your experience with the coronavirus pandemic, here are five tips to help get you started...

1. Don't get caught up worrying about what other people will think or whether you're interesting enough. You may think you're just an ordinary person, but you're still going though something that's definitely NOT ordinary.

2. Record in a way that works for you. Some people keep a journal or diary next to their bed and write in it at night. Other people carry a notebook around and jot things down as they happen so they don't forget by the end of the day.

And you don't even have to write . . . maybe recording videos, drawing, scrapbooking, or another creative outlet works better for you.

3. Don't get caught up in the details. Meaning, don't focus too much on grammar, punctuation, or finding the perfect words. Those things won't matter so much when you look back.

4. If you're stuck, find some inspiration. There are lots of journaling prompts available online. Some good ones to start with are: "How was today different from a 'normal' day?" and "Do you think anything positive may come from this?"

5. Just get started. That's usually the hardest part. Once you start, it should get easier.

