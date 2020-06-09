Look: Stars Who Don't Have A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
June 9, 2020
By now I think we all know that getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is no huge honor. Basically, someone nominates you, you promise to attend the ceremony, someone has to pay for it, and you're in.
With that in mind, here's a list of other celebrities who surprisingly don't have one:
Angelina Jolie. . . Ben Affleck . . . Beyoncé . . . Carrie Fisher . . . Clint Eastwood . . . Denzel Washington . . . Emma Stone . . . George Clooney . . . Kanye West . . . Kim Kardashian. . . Kerry Washington . . . Leonardo DiCaprio . . . Madonna . . . Meg Ryan . . . Prince . . . and Whitney Houston.
