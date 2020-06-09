Look: Stars Who Don't Have A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

What stars DON'T have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

June 9, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
Walk of Fame

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

By now I think we all know that getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is no huge honor.  Basically, someone nominates you, you promise to attend the ceremony, someone has to pay for it, and you're in.

With that in mind, here's a list of other celebrities who surprisingly don't have one:

Angelina Jolie. . . Ben Affleck . . . Beyoncé . . . Carrie Fisher . . . Clint Eastwood . . . Denzel Washington . . . Emma Stone . . . George Clooney . . . Kanye West . . . Kim Kardashian. . . Kerry Washington . . . Leonardo DiCaprio . . . Madonna . . . Meg Ryan . . . Prince . . . and Whitney Houston.

Tags: 
Y98
look
stars
Don't
have
star
hollywood
walk
fame
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim