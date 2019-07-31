Stars Getting Political

July 31, 2019
Jen Myers
(Getty Images)

"The Hollywood Reporter" polled over 2,000 Americans and asked about different hot-button issues. 

Here are the top political topics we're COOL with celebrities taking a stance on, and the ones we DON'T want them to talk about...

Encouraging people to go out and VOTE is the #1 cause we're okay with.  77% of people said it's appropriate for celebrities to talk about it.

The rest of the top five are:  Supporting equal pay, 72% . . . police brutality, 63% . . . more diversity in Hollywood, 62% . . . and fighting climate change, also 62%.

The stance we're LEAST okay with is that VACCINES are dangerous.  Only 25% of people said it's appropriate for celebrities to voice their anti-vaxxer opinions.

Also, just 36% say it's cool for stars to talk about stricter abortion laws.  Only 37% are okay with them publicly supporting a border wall.  And only 43% want to hear their opinions on an athlete's right to kneel during the National Anthem. 

