St. Louis Considered One Of The Best Places To Visit In 2020

St. Louis makes a new list from "Forbes" as one of the BEST places to visit in 2020.

Here's just a little of what they said...

"Why doesn’t everyone visit St. Louis, Missouri? And frankly, move there? As American cities go, it’s as vibrant, diverse and hip as it gets, and if that’s surprising, stop in next time you’re flying from New York to LA. Though the city endured some rough economic times in postindustrial years, start-up culture is redefining its economy in big, positive ways. That, on top of a legacy of architectural masterpieces from its moneyed past make the city the rarest of paradoxes: a cool city with class."

